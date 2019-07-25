Here & Now
Labour Party Politician David Lammy Weighs In On Boris Johnson As U.K. Leader09:46Play
Britain has a new prime minister who's facing an old challenge. Like Theresa May, Boris Johnson's biggest task is delivering Brexit, the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with a member of the opposition, Labour Party member of Parliament David Lammy (@DavidLammy), on what happens next.
This segment aired on July 25, 2019.
