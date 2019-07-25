Here & Now
Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Resigns After Protests05:28Play
After almost two weeks of protests, Puerto Rico's governor Ricardo Rosselló finally announced his resignation. It follows the release of hundreds of messages from a private group in which Rosselló made derogatory comments against officials, celebrities and ordinary Puerto Ricans.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Federico A. de Jesús (@fdejesusfebles), former deputy director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration.
This segment aired on July 25, 2019.
