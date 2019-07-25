Puerto Rican Gov. Ricardo Rosselló Resigns After Protests05:28
July 25, 2019
After almost two weeks of protests, Puerto Rico's governor Ricardo Rosselló finally announced his resignation. It follows the release of hundreds of messages from a private group in which Rosselló made derogatory comments against officials, celebrities and ordinary Puerto Ricans.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Federico A. de Jesús (@fdejesusfebles), former deputy director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration.

This segment aired on July 25, 2019.

