16-Year-Old Activist Greta Thunberg On Climate Crisis04:59
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 26, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg gives a speech during the opening ceremony of the R20 Regions of Climate Action Austrian World Summit in Vienna, Austria, on May 28, 2019. (Georg Hochmuth/AFP/Getty Images)
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg gives a speech during the opening ceremony of the R20 Regions of Climate Action Austrian World Summit in Vienna, Austria, on May 28, 2019. (Georg Hochmuth/AFP/Getty Images)

Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) of Sweden is only 16 and is already one of the most vocal climate change activists in the world. A year ago, she helped bring more attention to the "school strikes for the climate" movement that has taken off in many other countries. Here & Now's Femi Oke speaks with Thunberg from another protest in Stockholm.

This segment aired on July 26, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news