Here & Now
16-Year-Old Activist Greta Thunberg On Climate Crisis04:59Play
Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) of Sweden is only 16 and is already one of the most vocal climate change activists in the world. A year ago, she helped bring more attention to the "school strikes for the climate" movement that has taken off in many other countries. Here & Now's Femi Oke speaks with Thunberg from another protest in Stockholm.
This segment aired on July 26, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news