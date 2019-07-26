Homeless World Cup Set To Kick Off In Cardiff, Wales05:28
July 26, 2019
For the past 16 years, players from all across the world have participated in the Homeless World Cup. This annual tournament gathers people who are or have experienced homelessness and creates a community through the game of soccer. Here & Now's Femi Oke talks to co-founder Mel Young (@melyoung53) about this year's tournament in Cardiff, Wales.

This segment aired on July 26, 2019.

