16 Marines Arrested At Camp Pendleton05:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 26, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

An investigation into Marines accused of helping smuggle migrants into the U.S. led to the arrest Thursday of 16 Marines at California's Camp Pendleton. In a dramatic move aimed at sending a message, authorities made the arrests as the Marines gathered in formation with their battalion. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Andrew Dyer (@SDUTdyer) who covers the military for The San Diego Union-Tribune.

This segment aired on July 26, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news