An investigation into Marines accused of helping smuggle migrants into the U.S. led to the arrest Thursday of 16 Marines at California's Camp Pendleton. In a dramatic move aimed at sending a message, authorities made the arrests as the Marines gathered in formation with their battalion. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Andrew Dyer (@SDUTdyer) who covers the military for The San Diego Union-Tribune.
This segment aired on July 26, 2019.
