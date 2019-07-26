Here & Now
You may have a seen a viral video online out of Tennessee this week, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were prevented from arresting a man by his neighbors. When people saw the ICE agents, they formed a chain around the man's car. After a few hours, the agents had to leave empty handed. Samantha Max (@samanthaellimax) from member station WPLN reports.
This segment aired on July 26, 2019.
