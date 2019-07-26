Native Americans Promote Indigenous Foods To Offset Junk Food Diets05:43
July 26, 2019
  • Brian Bull, KLCC
The modern American diet, with its on-the-shelf processed foods in grocery stores, has sparked super-sized health problems. Data show Native Americans suffer higher rates of obesity, diabetes and heart disease than the general population, and diet is a factor. There's been a push among tribes to promote traditional, Indigenous foods to offset these issues. Brian Bull from member station KLCC reports.

This segment aired on July 26, 2019.

