The modern American diet, with its on-the-shelf processed foods in grocery stores, has sparked super-sized health problems. Data show Native Americans suffer higher rates of obesity, diabetes and heart disease than the general population, and diet is a factor. There's been a push among tribes to promote traditional, Indigenous foods to offset these issues. Brian Bull from member station KLCC reports.
This segment aired on July 26, 2019.
