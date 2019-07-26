Here & Now
New York City Lawmakers Push Back Against Cashless Businesses04:59Play
Lawmakers in New York City are considering a bill that would stop most stores and restaurants from going cashless, meaning the stores would have to accept cash. It's part of an effort to help people with lower incomes who may not have credit cards or bank accounts. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with the co-sponsor of the bill, New York City councilmember Rafael Espinal (@RLEspinal).
This segment aired on July 26, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news