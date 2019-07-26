New York City Lawmakers Push Back Against Cashless Businesses04:59
July 26, 2019
Lawmakers in New York City are considering a bill that would stop most stores and restaurants from going cashless, meaning the stores would have to accept cash. It's part of an effort to help people with lower incomes who may not have credit cards or bank accounts. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with the co-sponsor of the bill, New York City councilmember Rafael Espinal (@RLEspinal).

This segment aired on July 26, 2019.

