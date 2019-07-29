Former Member Of 'Jane' Abortion Service Remembers Time Before Roe v. Wade09:47
July 29, 2019
Laura Kaplan has been watching closely as a number of states have passed laws this year restricting abortion access. Kaplan is a former member of The Abortion Counseling Service of Women's Liberation or "Jane," a Chicago group that provided abortions to women illegally before the Supreme Court legalized the procedure in the 1970s. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Kaplan about what the world was like before Roe v. Wade.

