Week In Politics: National Intelligence Shakeup; Trump Attacks Rep. Cummings On Twitter05:12
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

On Sunday, President Trump announced in a tweet that Dan Coats will step down as director of national intelligence. He nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe to be the replacement.

Meanwhile, Trump is doubling down on his attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore.

With more on what's happening, we're joined by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez (@FrancoOrdonez).

This segment aired on July 29, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news