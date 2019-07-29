Here & Now
Week In Politics: National Intelligence Shakeup; Trump Attacks Rep. Cummings On Twitter05:12Play
On Sunday, President Trump announced in a tweet that Dan Coats will step down as director of national intelligence. He nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe to be the replacement.
Meanwhile, Trump is doubling down on his attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore.
With more on what's happening, we're joined by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez (@FrancoOrdonez).
This segment aired on July 29, 2019.
