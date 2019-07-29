Rep. John Ratcliffe Nominated To Serve As Director Of National Intelligence06:27
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 29, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Dan Coats will step down as director of national intelligence next month after a tenure that was often at odds with the president on key issues of national security. Trump nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe to replace Coats.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jane Harman, director, president and CEO of the Wilson Center.

This segment aired on July 29, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news