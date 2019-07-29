Here & Now
Dan Coats will step down as director of national intelligence next month after a tenure that was often at odds with the president on key issues of national security. Trump nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe to replace Coats.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Jane Harman, director, president and CEO of the Wilson Center.
This segment aired on July 29, 2019.
