July 29, 2019
Sam Adamson (left), Lori Riddle, Hailey Hardcastle, and Derek Evans pose at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. The teens introduced legislation to allow students to take "mental health days" as they would sick days in an attempt to respond to a mental health crisis gripping the state. (Jessica Adamson/Providence Health & Services/AP)
Oregon will be among the first states in the country to add mental health days to its roster of permitted sick days when students return to class this fall.

The new law was championed by Oregon teens who not only recognized the state's highand growing — suicide rate, but also the other common mental health issues among their peers: anxiety, depression and stress.

Chris Bouneff, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (@NAMIOregon) in Oregon, joins host Robin Young to discuss the new law and its potential benefits.

This segment aired on July 29, 2019.

