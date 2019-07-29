Oregon will be among the first states in the country to add mental health days to its roster of permitted sick days when students return to class this fall.

The new law was championed by Oregon teens who not only recognized the state's high — and growing — suicide rate, but also the other common mental health issues among their peers: anxiety, depression and stress.

Chris Bouneff, executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (@NAMIOregon) in Oregon, joins host Robin Young to discuss the new law and its potential benefits.