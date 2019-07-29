Here & Now
The Justice Department approved the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint last week, which would bring together the country's third and fourth largest wireless companies. It's another chapter in the long history of American telecom companies merging. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at The Atlantic, about what the merger means for consumers.
This segment aired on July 29, 2019.
