Last week the Justice Department opened a broad antitrust review into whether big tech firms like Google, Amazon and Facebook are stifling innovation with anti-competitive practices.

Earlier this month, the Federal Trade Commission imposed a record $5 billion fine and what it called "unprecedented new restrictions on Facebook's business operations" over privacy violations.

But some observers worry that it has taken the government so long to act that it might be too late. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), editor at large for Recode.