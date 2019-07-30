Here & Now
Sen. Mitch McConnell Defends Blockage Of Election Security Bills06:09Play
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been defending his decision to block election security bills, which Democrats have been trying to introduce in an effort to prevent future Russian interference in U.S. elections. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Joe Marks (@Joseph_Marks_) of The Washington Post on the latest in this battle.
This segment aired on July 30, 2019.
