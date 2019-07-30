Sen. Mitch McConnell Defends Blockage Of Election Security Bills06:09
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 30, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been defending his decision to block election security bills, which Democrats have been trying to introduce in an effort to prevent future Russian interference in U.S. elections. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Joe Marks (@Joseph_Marks_) of The Washington Post on the latest in this battle.

This segment aired on July 30, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news