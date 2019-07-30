Here & Now
Latest Syrian Military Offensive Further Complicates Humanitarian Crisis05:49Play
Syrian forces are making advances on the last rebel-held stronghold in the northern part of the country. The latest military offensive has claimed the lives of hundreds of civilians in the last three months, according to the United Nations, and aid groups have seen their clinics hit by air strikes.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Rehana Zawar, country director for Syria at the International Rescue Committee (@theIRC).
This segment aired on July 30, 2019.
