Columnist Gideon Rachman recently found himself reading Sebastian Haffner's memoir, "Defying Hitler," about the rise of the Nazis in the 1930s.

He says he is not comparing U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson or President Donald Trump to Hitler or the Nazis. But he does say that there are similarities between the 1930s and today because both involve great political turmoil.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Gideon Rachman (@gideonrachman), chief foreign affairs columnist for the Financial Times.