July 31, 2019
The first night of the second presidential debate showcased divides in the Democratic party over whether to pursue larger structural change — or focus on more incremental shifts — in everything from health care to immigration and student loans.

NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving (@NPRrelving) discusses the debate with host Robin Young.

This segment aired on July 31, 2019.

