A new government report claims at least 250 U.S. military veterans have been placed in immigration removal proceedings over the last six years. The report found that immigration officials don't follow their own policies for handling cases of U.S. veterans.

Miguel Perez Junior is one of them. The Chicago soldier was among the first troops deployed to Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Now he's one of dozens of deported veterans who say they have been exiled from the country they fought for.

WBEZ's Maria Ines Zamudio (@mizamudio) brings us the story of how he's trying to survive in Tijuana, Mexico. This story was made possible with support from the Pulitzer Center.