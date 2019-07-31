Here & Now
DJ Sessions: Sampa The Great, Billie Eilish's Brother, And More09:54Play
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with DJ Jason Kramer (@kcrwkramer) of KCRW in Santa Monica about some of his favorite music right now, including a track by Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas.
- Check out our Spotify playlist for DJ Sessions
Music From The Segment
FINNEAS, "Angel"
Samm Henshaw featuring EARTHGANG, "Church"
YUNA featuring KYLE, "Likes"
Johan, "everybody's cool but me"
Sampa The Great, "Final Form"
This segment aired on July 31, 2019.
