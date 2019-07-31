DJ Sessions: Sampa The Great, Billie Eilish's Brother, And More09:54
July 31, 2019
Samm Henshaw (Photo by Jordy Bikila)
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with DJ Jason Kramer (@kcrwkramer) of KCRW in Santa Monica about some of his favorite music right now, including a track by Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas.

  • Check out our Spotify playlist for DJ Sessions

Music From The Segment

FINNEAS, "Angel"

Samm Henshaw featuring EARTHGANG, "Church"

YUNA featuring KYLE, "Likes"

Johan, "everybody's cool but me"

Sampa The Great, "Final Form"

This segment aired on July 31, 2019.

Jeremy Hobson Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.

