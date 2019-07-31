In 2016, Google created "The Redirect Method," a web programming technique created to redirect searchers looking for extremist content to opposite content — about diffusing radical ideologies.

When that campaign was over, Google released its blueprint for redirecting so that other programmers could use it. Among those was certified Google partner Patrick Berlinquette (@WarmSpeakers) who used it to successfully direct suicidal Googlers to a help hotline. He wrote about the experience in a recent New York Times opinion piece.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks to Berlinquette about his use of the redirect, and about the issues he says redirecting presents.