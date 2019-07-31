Here & Now
Moderates And Progressives Spar Over Health Care During Debate05:08Play
Health care was a big topic at Tuesday night's Democratic debate — specifically whether the party should focus on incremental change and adding on the Affordable Care Act, or move toward more sweeping changes, for instance with Sen. Bernie Sanders' "Medicare For All" bill.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from Julie Rovner (@jrovner), chief Washington correspondent for Kaiser Health News.
This segment aired on July 31, 2019.
