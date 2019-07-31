Utah Family Sues School After Son With Diabetes Barred From Returning To Class10:44
July 31, 2019
A patient with diabetes monitors his blood glucose with a glucometer. (Elmer Martinez/AFP/Getty Images)
A family of a diabetic 8-year-old boy in Herriman, Utah, is suing their son's school district because they say it will not allow him to return to class over a disagreement over his treatment plan.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with the boy's mother, Caly Watkins, and her attorney, Aaron Kinikini (@aaron_kinikini), with the Disability Law Center.

We also take a broader look at diabetes care in schools with Sarah Fech-Baughman (@SFBlaw) of the American Diabetes Association.

This segment aired on July 31, 2019.

