A family of a diabetic 8-year-old boy in Herriman, Utah, is suing their son's school district because they say it will not allow him to return to class over a disagreement over his treatment plan.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with the boy's mother, Caly Watkins, and her attorney, Aaron Kinikini (@aaron_kinikini), with the Disability Law Center.

We also take a broader look at diabetes care in schools with Sarah Fech-Baughman (@SFBlaw) of the American Diabetes Association.