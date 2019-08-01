Here & Now
Immigration policy was among the main sticking points during Wednesday night's Democratic presidential candidate debate.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was asked if he would continue the large number of deportations while he served in the Obama administration. Biden sidestepped and instead defended Obama's overall approach to immigration. Other candidates on stage challenged Biden's response.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Alan Gomez (@alangomez), immigration reporter for USA Today.
This segment aired on August 1, 2019.
