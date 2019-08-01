Here & Now
Congress Considers Expanding Benefits For Infertile Veterans03:47Play
Congress is considering whether to provide more benefits for service members and veterans whose war injuries left them infertile. Right now, the military pays for in vitro fertilization (IVF) only in limited circumstances. Additionally, a VA program that provides fertility coverage for some veterans is scheduled to expire later this year.
Texas Public Radio's Carson Frame (@carson_frame) reports for the American Homefront Project.
This segment aired on August 1, 2019.
