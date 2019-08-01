Congress Considers Expanding Benefits For Infertile Veterans03:47
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 01, 2019
  • Carson Frame, Texas Public Radio
TwitterfacebookEmail

Congress is considering whether to provide more benefits for service members and veterans whose war injuries left them infertile. Right now, the military pays for in vitro fertilization (IVF) only in limited circumstances. Additionally, a VA program that provides fertility coverage for some veterans is scheduled to expire later this year.

Texas Public Radio's Carson Frame (@carson_frame) reports for the American Homefront Project.

This segment aired on August 1, 2019.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news