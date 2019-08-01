Here & Now
G/O Media, previously known as Gawker media, made a name for themselves for their unsparing reporting. Recently, journalists at the organization turned their attention to their own CEO, which prompted a fight between employees and top management. NPR's David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) discusses how the story has unfolded so far with host Robin Young.
This segment aired on August 1, 2019.
