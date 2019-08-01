Here & Now
Houston Astros Acquire Pitcher Zack Greinke In Blockbuster Deal
Baseball's trade deadline has come and gone. There was really only one blockbuster deal. The Houston Astros acquired pitcher Zack Greinke, a strong addition to a rotation that already features Justin Verlander.
Host Robin Young talks about this and other sports news of the week with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist."
This segment aired on August 1, 2019.
