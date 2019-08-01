Houston Astros Acquire Pitcher Zack Greinke In Blockbuster Deal05:50
August 01, 2019
Baseball's trade deadline has come and gone. There was really only one blockbuster deal. The Houston Astros acquired pitcher Zack Greinke, a strong addition to a rotation that already features Justin Verlander.

Host Robin Young talks about this and other sports news of the week with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast "The Gist."

This segment aired on August 1, 2019.

