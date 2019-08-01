Here & Now
Wildlife Activists Want Voters To Decide Whether To Reintroduce Wolves To Colorado05:01Play
Gray wolves have been reintroduced to Montana, Idaho, and Yellowstone National Park. But those programs have been managed primarily by government wildlife agencies. Colorado wolf advocates want to bring the question to the ballot box.
Ali Budner (@ali_budner) reports from the Mountain West News Bureau based at member station KRCC.
This segment aired on August 1, 2019.
