The Scope Of Russian Election Interference Goes Beyond The U.S.11:04Play
One of the key takeaways from former special counsel Robert Mueller's congressional testimony was his statement that the Russians are still interfering with American elections. And Russia has engaged in election interference in other countries as well.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Matthew Rojansky (@matthewrojansky) director of the Kennan Institute at the Wilson Center.
This segment aired on August 1, 2019.
