Here & Now
Wild Boars Are Leaving European Forests For City Streets08:37Play
Across Europe, wild boars are becoming more "urban." They've clashed with police, civilians and are enjoying leftover fast food meals. They pose a unique problem for lawmakers, farmers and veterinarians.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks to journalist Bernhard Warner (@BernhardWarner), who recently covered the issue for The Guardian.
This segment aired on August 2, 2019.
