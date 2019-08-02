Wild Boars Are Leaving European Forests For City Streets08:37
August 02, 2019
People look at a wild boar family walking along the Baltic sea coast in northern Poland. ( AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Across Europe, wild boars are becoming more "urban." They've clashed with police, civilians and are enjoying leftover fast food meals. They pose a unique problem for lawmakers, farmers and veterinarians.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd talks to journalist Bernhard Warner (@BernhardWarner), who recently covered the issue for The Guardian.

This segment aired on August 2, 2019.

