Here & Now
End Of INF Treaty Raises Fears Of New Nuclear Arms Race With Russia03:42Play
The United States plans to test a new missile in coming weeks that would have been prohibited under an arms control treaty that the U.S. and Russia officially ended Friday. Washington and Moscow have pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty that was signed in 1987, raising fears of a new arms race.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen.
This segment aired on August 2, 2019.
