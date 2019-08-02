Here & Now
Strong Jobs Report Overshadowed By Tariffs04:55Play
The U.S. economy added 164,000 jobs in July, in line with economists' expectations. But the markets seemed more concerned with President Trump's announcement Thursday that he will add new tariffs on an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mike Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News.
This segment aired on August 2, 2019.
