The grocery chain Kroger plans to build as many as 20 automated grocery warehouses across the U.S., where robots will help fulfill orders placed online. It's part of a bid to compete with Amazon, which sent shock waves through the grocery business when it bought Whole Foods in 2017.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ann Thompson (@annthompsonwvxu), reporter and midday host for WVXU Cincinnati Public Radio.
This segment aired on August 2, 2019.
