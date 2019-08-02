Kroger Is Building Robotic Warehouses In Grocery Business Race With Amazon05:19
August 02, 2019
The grocery chain Kroger plans to build as many as 20 automated grocery warehouses across the U.S., where robots will help fulfill orders placed online. It's part of a bid to compete with Amazon, which sent shock waves through the grocery business when it bought Whole Foods in 2017.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Ann Thompson (@annthompsonwvxu), reporter and midday host for WVXU Cincinnati Public Radio.

This segment aired on August 2, 2019.

