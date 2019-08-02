Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Joe Biden Slips Up At Debate, Hawaiian Telescope Protests Grow05:51Play
The Democratic debates in Detroit were a hot topic on social media this week. We look at how one slip up by Joe Biden caught steam online and led people to jump on buying related domain names. There's also been growing support on social media for native Hawaiians protesting a controversial telescope project on the summit of Mauna Kea. Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd leads our social media roundup with Femi Oke (@FemiOke), host of "The Stream" on Al Jazeera English.
This segment aired on August 2, 2019.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news