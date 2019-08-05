Here & Now
Law Enforcement Responds To Mass Shootings05:50Play
President Trump said Monday that he wants legislation to create what he called "strong background checks" for gun users. The president's statement followed the two mass shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with former FBI agent and cybersecurity analyst Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) about the law enforcement response to these latest shootings.
This segment aired on August 5, 2019.
