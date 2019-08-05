In Remarks After Mass Shootings, President Trump Condemns White Supremacy05:21
August 05, 2019
President Donald Trump speaks about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Aug. 5, 2019, in Washington. (Evan Vucci/AP)
On Monday morning at the White House, President Trump said Americans must "condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy." His remarks follow the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio where at least 30 people were killed. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR senior Washington editor Ron Elving (@NPRelving) about the president's address.

This segment aired on August 5, 2019.

