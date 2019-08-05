Here & Now
In Remarks After Mass Shootings, President Trump Condemns White Supremacy05:21Play
On Monday morning at the White House, President Trump said Americans must "condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy." His remarks follow the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio where at least 30 people were killed. Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR senior Washington editor Ron Elving (@NPRelving) about the president's address.
This segment aired on August 5, 2019.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news