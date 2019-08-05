This 93-Year-Old Harvard Scientist Is Still Researching The Immune System05:42
August 05, 2019
Harvard biochemistry professor Jack Strominger may be best known for discovering how penicillin kills bacteria, and helping figure out how our immune system works. Nearly 94 years old, he just received funding to continue his work on the immune system and pregnancy. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with WBUR reporter Carey Goldberg (@goldbergcarey) about Strominger's research now and then.

This segment aired on August 5, 2019.

