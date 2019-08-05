The El Paso Gunman's Manifesto Was Posted Online. What Role Has The Internet Played In Shootings?05:54
August 05, 2019
Just 19 minutes before the shooting in El Paso over the weekend, a 2,300 word anti-immigrant manifesto was posted to the online message board 8chan. It talked about a "Hispanic invasion of Texas," and authorities now believe it was written by the shooter that fatally shot 21 people on Saturday at a Walmart in El Paso.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), a senior editor at The Atlantic, about the shooting and the role of the Internet and certain online forums.

This segment aired on August 5, 2019.

