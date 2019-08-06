Stock indexes rebounded Tuesday after escalating trade tensions between China and the U.S. sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 tumbling. All three registered their worst one-day losses of the year on Monday, and all three recovered somewhat after China's central bank signaled it would not further devalue its currency. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Diane Swonk (@DianeSwonk), chief economist at Grant Thornton LLP.