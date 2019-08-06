Stocks Stabilize After Trade Tensions Spark Sell-Off05:24
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 06, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
A screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Richard Drew/AP)
A screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shows the closing number for the Dow Jones industrial average, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. (Richard Drew/AP)

Stock indexes rebounded Tuesday after escalating trade tensions between China and the U.S. sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 tumbling. All three registered their worst one-day losses of the year on Monday, and all three recovered somewhat after China's central bank signaled it would not further devalue its currency. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Diane Swonk (@DianeSwonk), chief economist at Grant Thornton LLP.

This segment aired on August 6, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news