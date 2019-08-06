Here & Now
At The Top Of The Amazon Jungle, Scientists Have Their Heads In The Clouds05:15Play
The Amazon is the world's largest rainforest. Researchers are looking at whether global warming will lessen rainfall and dry out the forest. To do so, they climb up in an enormous tower and examine clouds. Journalist Daniel Grossman (@grossmanmedia) reports.
This story was produced in collaboration with the Pulitzer Center.
This segment aired on August 6, 2019.
