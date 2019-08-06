The new prime minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, wants to repeal a longstanding law that bans police from university campuses. The decades-old law was supposed to protect freedom of speech on campus. The country's military dictatorship used violence to suppress a student rebellion before the law was passed in 1982. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Mary Bossis, professor of international security at the University of Piraeus in Greece.