Toni Morrison's 1987 novel, “Beloved,” won the Pulitzer and the American Book Award and was adapted into a film. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993. Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was 88 years old. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR arts Correspondent Lynn Neary about the author's life and work.
This segment aired on August 6, 2019.
