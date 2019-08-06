Prolific Writer Toni Morrison Dies At 8803:45
August 06, 2019
In this April 5, 1994 file photo, Toni Morrison holds an orchid at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York. The Nobel Prize-winning author has died. (Kathy Willens/AP File Photo)
Toni Morrison's 1987 novel, “Beloved,” won the Pulitzer and the American Book Award and was adapted into a film. She was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993. Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York. She was 88 years old. Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR arts Correspondent Lynn Neary about the author's life and work.

This segment aired on August 6, 2019.

