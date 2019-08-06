Here & Now
After Dayton and El Paso, A Sandy Hook Parent Points Out Signs Of Someone At Risk Of Hurting Others09:44Play
After last weekend's shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, parents who lost children to gun violence at Sandy Hook Elementary School are speaking out about knowing the signs of a potential gunman. Here and Now's Robin Young speaks with Nicole Hockley, co-founder of the nonprofit Sandy Hook Promise.
This segment aired on August 6, 2019.
