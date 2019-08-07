Three members of a family were killed on a beach in Encinitas, California, this month. A slab of sandstone broke free from a cliff and crushed them.

The state has long dealt with beach erosion and coastal landslides, but climate change could make the problem much worse in the years ahead.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Patrick Barnard, a U.S. geological survey researcher who warns that rising sea levels could erode Southern California coasts by 130 feet or more before the end of the century.