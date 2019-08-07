Here & Now
Fatal Cliff Collapse At Southern California Beach Hints At What's To Come
Three members of a family were killed on a beach in Encinitas, California, this month. A slab of sandstone broke free from a cliff and crushed them.
The state has long dealt with beach erosion and coastal landslides, but climate change could make the problem much worse in the years ahead.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Patrick Barnard, a U.S. geological survey researcher who warns that rising sea levels could erode Southern California coasts by 130 feet or more before the end of the century.
This segment aired on August 7, 2019.
