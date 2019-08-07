Fatal Cliff Collapse At Southern California Beach Hints At What's To Come03:44
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 07, 2019
TwitterfacebookEmail
Lifeguards and search and rescue personnel work at the site of a cliff collapse at a popular beach on Aug. 2, 2019, in Encinitas, California. (Denis Poroy/AP)
Lifeguards and search and rescue personnel work at the site of a cliff collapse at a popular beach on Aug. 2, 2019, in Encinitas, California. (Denis Poroy/AP)

Three members of a family were killed on a beach in Encinitas, California, this month. A slab of sandstone broke free from a cliff and crushed them.

The state has long dealt with beach erosion and coastal landslides, but climate change could make the problem much worse in the years ahead.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Patrick Barnard, a U.S. geological survey researcher who warns that rising sea levels could erode Southern California coasts by 130 feet or more before the end of the century.

This segment aired on August 7, 2019.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news