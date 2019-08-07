President Trump visits El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, offering what he called a message of healing and unity. He's being met by some hostility in both areas from those who say his rhetoric contributed to the two mass shootings.

Also, disturbing new details are emerging about the 24-year-old Dayton shooter. Friends and acquaintances describe the shooter as having a decade-long obsession with violence, guns and death.

Dayton Daily News reporter Will Garbe (@WGarbeWHIO) tells Here & Now's Robin Young about conversations he's had with some of those who have raised red flags about the shooter's behavior.