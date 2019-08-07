Here & Now
DJ Sessions: The Music That Helped Oust Puerto Rico's Governor09:52Play
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Verónica Dávila (@veroenid) and Marisol LeBrón (@marisollebron) about the Puerto Rican music that became fuel for the protests which ultimately took down former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.
Music From The Segment
Eddie Dee, "Censurarme Por Ser Rapero"
Angel "El Doc" Ortiz Cardona, "Perreo Intenso Mix feat. Cacerola Girl & Jorge Rivera Nieves"
Casper, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, "Te Boté Remix"
This segment aired on August 7, 2019.
Jeremy Hobson Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.
