DJ Sessions: The Music That Helped Oust Puerto Rico's Governor09:52
August 07, 2019
Rapper Bad Bunny (holding flag), singer Ricky Martin (black hat) and rapper Residente (blue hat) join demonstrators protesting against Ricardo Rosselló. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Verónica Dávila (@veroenid) and Marisol LeBrón (@marisollebron) about the Puerto Rican music that became fuel for the protests which ultimately took down former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

Music From The Segment

Eddie Dee, "Censurarme Por Ser Rapero"

Angel "El Doc" Ortiz Cardona, "Perreo Intenso Mix feat. Cacerola Girl & Jorge Rivera Nieves"

Casper, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, "Te Boté Remix"

This segment aired on August 7, 2019.

Jeremy Hobson Twitter Co-Host, Here & Now
Before coming to WBUR to co-host Here & Now, Jeremy Hobson hosted the Marketplace Morning Report, a daily business news program with an audience of more than six million.

