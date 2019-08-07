Here & Now
New Hemp Industry Comes With Promises And Risks04:58Play
Congress made hemp federally legal late last year, and the government is still working on how to regulate it. But some states are already letting farmers grow the plant, which can be used for CBD and other products. Experts say the fledgling industry has its share of challenges.
Journalist Madelyn Beck (@MadelynBeck8) reported this story for Harvest Public Media.
This segment aired on August 7, 2019.
