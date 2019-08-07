On Wednesday, President Trump will visit Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, to meet with first responders, law enforcement, and some victims of the mass shootings that left dozens dead and many injured.

The mayors of both Dayton and El Paso have agreed to meet with Trump, but some other politicians have refused, criticizing the president for failing to acknowledge how his rhetoric may have fueled extremist violence.

NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez (@FrancoOrdonez) joins host Robin Young with the latest.