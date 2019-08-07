Part II of our conversation will air Thursday, August 7.

For many veterans, coming home from war is more difficult than what they experienced on the battlefield while they were deployed.

One of the hardest steps for some veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is admitting they need help.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Army veteran Isiah James and Navy veteran Fidel GomezTorres who have been on that journey.

Resources for veterans with PTSD: