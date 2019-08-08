Seamus Blackley — the man who invented the Xbox — is also a self-described amateur Egyptologist and bread maker. This week, he baked a loaf of bread using what he believes is 4,500-year-old yeast that he and a team of scientists extracted from ancient Egyptian pottery.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd spoke with Blackley (@SeamusBlackley) about his baking project and how he'll prove the yeast is as old as he thinks it is.